Man threatens to kick stepdaughter out after she steals $500 spa card from daughter.

Being a stepparent can be incredibly complicated. Particularly, if they're already grown up by the time you enter the picture, and you're trying to strike a balance between befriending them and setting boundaries around how you'll be treated.
This gets even trickier if your partner enables them to act out in ways you wouldn't.
He wrote:
AITA for threatening to kick out stepdaughter for stealing from daughter?
Four years ago my wife passed away due to breast cancer, leaving me (42M) and my daughters 19F and 17F behind. 1.5 years ago I met Vicky (47F) and we quickly fell in love. Vicky has a daughter, Heather (24F), and together they came to live with us. Vicky and I did not get married, however, so Heather isn’t technically my stepdaughter. Almost from the beginning, Heather wasn’t very nice, to say the least.
I tried to get to know her and at least establish a cordial relationship, but nothing worked. She was very disrespectful and hateful to me but also to her mother. Heather also picked verbal fights with my daughters, but I squashed that soon after it happened. Heather was the instigator and I told her that if she had a problem, she should direct it at me instead of at my daughters. It seemed to work.
Last week was Casey’s (my eldest daughter) 19th birthday. I gave her a spa package treatment for two persons (total 500 dollars) in the form of a gift card. And told her she could pick another person to go with. She chose her younger sister, who was happy to go. They would pick a date and make the reservation. Casey wanted to make the reservation two days ago, but couldn’t find the gift card.
After hours of searching, we couldn’t find it. When Heather came home we asked if she had seen it, she told us she didn’t. After another hour, Vicky found the gift card in Heather’s room (against Heather’s protests) after awhile, Heather admitted she took the card from Casey’s room and went to the spa two days ago with her girlfriend.
I was pissed and told her that if she didn’t pay Casey 500 dollars, I would kick her out.
Since Heather doesn’t have a job and has dropped out of college, she says she can’t pay it. (She has been living at my house rent free with everything paid for). I told her if she can’t pay for it, she should go live with her deadbeat father instead.
She called me every name in the book and locked herself in her room. Vicky says it was an a$$hole move, since she has nowhere to go and her father won’t pay for her to live with him. So, AITA?
Any_Coyote6662 wrote:
NTA- she just stole $500. That's insane. Tell her to get a job to pay it back or she can deal with it with the police.
loudent2 wrote:
I mean, this is the hill to die on. Your priorities need to be your kids and you are allowing a stressful and hostile living situation. Vicky needs to know, either Heather goes or you can no longer live together. NTA.
OverRice2524 had a crucial question:
NTA. So is Vicky going to pay the $500? She's the mom who is defending her thief daughter. You need to take a very hard look at this whole relationship.
And OP responded honestly:
Vicky has been a SAHM since her daughter was born. Vicky doesn’t have a job. Her ex was ordered to pay alimony and child support, but he has never paid.
And yes, I am looking at Vicky in a new light, this is concerning.
AcrossTheUniverse82 wrote:
NTA. A thief living in your house is not a good thing. You have to lock everything up and count everything. 24 is old enough to get a job and figure something else out.
There is no universe in which OP is TA in this situation, but both Vicky and her daughter are giant walking red flags.