Man threatens to kick stepdaughter out after she steals $500 spa card from daughter.

Being a stepparent can be incredibly complicated. Particularly, if they're already grown up by the time you enter the picture, and you're trying to strike a balance between befriending them and setting boundaries around how you'll be treated.

This gets even trickier if your partner enables them to act out in ways you wouldn't.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for threatening to kick out his stepdaughter after realizing she stole from his daughter.

He wrote:

AITA for threatening to kick out stepdaughter for stealing from daughter?