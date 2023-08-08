Woman tells fiance she doesn't want stepson living with them, just her two sons. UPDATED.

Blending families is hard work, and if you want any chance for it to go smoothly, then you have to be on the same page as partners and stepparents. Otherwise, dynamics can go south quickly and tension can rise, which is not good for anyone involved.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for not wanting her stepson to move in with her and her future husband.

She wrote:

AITA for not allowing my stepson (12M) to live with us?

I have two boys (10M and 5M), and I'm getting married in the next few weeks to my boyfriend who has a 12 son from a previous relationship. My future husband's son asked his dad if he could come live with us after we get married because he wants to experience a genuine family dynamic with parents and siblings, given that his biological parents never married anyone else.