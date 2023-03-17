Man makes stepdaughter do weekly 'weight checks' and 5am workouts, mom complies.

Home should be where the heart is, and where a child can feel safe.

A child's home is suppose to be the respit from the horrors of school, bullying and the huge changes you are undergoing. But, what if your bully lives in your home? One young woman turned to the online forums to quietly ask for any advice when she found herself in an unbareable homelife situation.

AITA for defying my stepfather's clothing rules?

Historical_Plum6648

I (15F) live with my mom (36F) and stepfather (48M - SF). My father died when I was a baby and for most of my life, it has just been my mom and me. She met my now-stepfather a couple years ago and they got married last summer.

It has been a huge adjustment to have SF in our family. Mostly because as compared to my mom, he is extremely strict.