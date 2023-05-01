Teen snaps at mom and stepdad for calling dad 'petty' for not caring about stepkids.

Being caught in the middle of your parent's divorce as a kid requires a completely unfair level of emotional gymnastics. And it's olympic level when step-parents and stepsiblings are thrown into the mix, particularly if they add shady and loaded emotions to the pile of separation.

While grinning and bearing it can be a functional coping mechanism for awhile, there are times when you have to pull the mask off and tell people exactly what time it is.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a teen asked if he's wrong for snapping at his mom and stepdad about their treatment of his dad.

He wrote:

AITA for telling my mom and stepdad my dad doesn't owe them or their kids anything and they are teaching my half-siblings to be just as entitled as they are?