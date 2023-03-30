17 people reveal the subtle way they gauge whether or not someone's a good person.

Yes, we can all see how you behave at airports. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is a subtle sign that someone is a GOOD person?" people were ready to share their go-to hack for detecting green flags in others.
Empathy for strangers and situations different from their own. - Hagridsbuttcrack66
They talk to their children in a polite, loving way, even when they're tired and frustrated. - Pink-Reindeer
They don't tell you they are a good person - leeleez09
Treating service staff as human beings is the no.1 indicator for me. Which is so depressing when you think about it. - TenofcupsJ
The most subtle sign is catching them during a moment when they think no one is watching. That’s why the cart return thing is definitely telling of you as a person. - sketchysketchist