Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
17 people reveal the subtle way they gauge whether or not someone's a good person.

17 people reveal the subtle way they gauge whether or not someone's a good person.

Taylor Brown
Mar 30, 2023 | 4:51 PM
ADVERTISING

While the world is full of complicated gray areas and there is never truly a 100% evil or fully angelic human being, there are some people that shamelessly wear their shadiness on their sleeves...

Yes, we can all see how you behave at airports. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What is a subtle sign that someone is a GOOD person?" people were ready to share their go-to hack for detecting green flags in others.

1.

Empathy for strangers and situations different from their own. - Hagridsbuttcrack66

2.

They talk to their children in a polite, loving way, even when they're tired and frustrated. - Pink-Reindeer

3.

They don't tell you they are a good person - leeleez09

4.

Treating service staff as human beings is the no.1 indicator for me. Which is so depressing when you think about it. - TenofcupsJ

5.

The most subtle sign is catching them during a moment when they think no one is watching. That’s why the cart return thing is definitely telling of you as a person. - sketchysketchist

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content