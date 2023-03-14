19 people share the cringiest thing they heard someone say with zero self-awareness.

We all have those memories that give us heart-pounding shudders in hindsight, but it's hard not to be jealous of the people who don't seem to have a clue that their words might have a negative impact on the overall vibe...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What’s the cringiest thing you’ve heard someone with zero self-awareness say about themselves?" people were ready to reveal the most embarrassing, humiliating, or secondhand nightmares they've witnessed come out of someone's blissfully confident mouth.

1.

(After a long speech badmouthing someone) “I’d say it to her face, but I’m too nice.” - iworkwithtableau

2.

My sister is a compulsive liar and a “one-upper” combined. It makes for really awkward conversations. Did you do something fun? Well she claims to have done it AND have a crazy story to spice it up.