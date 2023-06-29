17 people share the dumbest thing they've ever heard someone seriously say.

It's hard not to laugh when you witness someone confidently say something that is impressively idiotic...

If you catch an authority figure or family member uttering an objectively dumb sentence, you can at least get a good story out of it, right? So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What is the stupidest thing you’ve heard someone say that they were 100% serious about?' people were ready to share the cringe-worthy tale.

1.

“How can Hawaii and Alaska have such different temperatures when they are right next to each other on the map?” - Curious_Knowbody

2.

'A guide dog's job is to drive the car for the person who is blind.' - Tassiebarwench

3.

They didn’t think dinosaurs were actually real, just a tale/legend like dragons and unicorns. I thought they were making a joke for a moment. - mediocre_Suit5451

4.

'Women can control their periods.' This person legitimately thought that the blood can just be sucked back in. - puzzlegun

5.