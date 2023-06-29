17 people share the dumbest thing they've ever heard someone seriously say.

If you catch an authority figure or family member uttering an objectively dumb sentence, you can at least get a good story out of it, right? So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What is the stupidest thing you’ve heard someone say that they were 100% serious about?' people were ready to share the cringe-worthy tale.
“How can Hawaii and Alaska have such different temperatures when they are right next to each other on the map?” - Curious_Knowbody
'A guide dog's job is to drive the car for the person who is blind.' - Tassiebarwench
They didn’t think dinosaurs were actually real, just a tale/legend like dragons and unicorns. I thought they were making a joke for a moment. - mediocre_Suit5451
'Women can control their periods.' This person legitimately thought that the blood can just be sucked back in. - puzzlegun
Got into an argument with a guy that thought limes were unripe lemons. He had so much conviction that by the end I was beginning to question my own knowledge. - TheHearseDriver
'Women have 6 ovaries' - My 46 year old sister. - Rollin_Soul_O
Once had someone try to sell me the theory that the moon is a hologram made by the government to trick people. - Meleathis
On the way to NYC with a friend. She said 'omg I can't wait to see the Eiffel tower! I'm so excited!' - figureground
Her - 'Where are you from?'
Me - 'I was born in Athens Greece'
Her - blank look... ... . 'Really?'
Me - 'Yes, why?'
Her - 'I thought Greece was a myth like Hercules' - HalfGreek_
Some random girl on the elevator pointed out how ridiculous it is that we had a button for the floor we were already on '...people who build sh$t are so stupid,' she said with 100% seriousness- 9penguin9
That ceiling fan dust was the cause of cancer. Like cancer actually did not exist until ceiling fans collected dust and it fell off. - usafdirtboyz
I was on a date at an art museum. The painting tag said who it was made by the title and made Circe 1600 and she said “do you think the earth was even around back then? You just never really know” - hi_im_watson
I was stationed in Germany in the late 80’s-90’s. Every thanksgiving multiple dudes would be perplexed as to why the Germans didn’t celebrate?
A dude once told me he was excited to celebrate the 4th with the Germans and asked if they did fireworks? I love you my brothers, but some of you are dumb. - 420stoner332
'Yeah bro, it says carbonated because they removed the carbs' while standing in line at a drugstore. Best eavesdrop of my life. - sigmaswan35
At one of my first jobs as a graphic designer, a client called me into his office and pulled up a photo he took. He then asked me if I could turn it around.
No, not rotate it, but turn the viewpoint around. He wanted to see what was behind the camera when he originally took the photo…. - HerNameIsRain
Them: Is the shredded beef, pork?
Me: No the shredded pork is pork... - Stashdragon
“Can you email me back the PDF I emailed you? It’s my only copy.” - HerNameIsRain