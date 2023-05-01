17 people share their absolute best 'I got stood up' story.

Luckily, there are internet strangers everywhere to cheer you up. So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What's your best 'I got stood up' story?' victims of flakes were ready to vent.
I just got stood up, and when the barista realized it she gave me my money and a muffin. What's your best 'I got stood up' story?
I planned coffee with a redditor, and showed up at the coffee shop, bought two coffees, and after a half an hour the barista realized that I had gotten stood up, and gave me my $3 back and gave me a muffin. - iamadubstepremix
I got stood up and decided to go to a local electronics store and buy something to cheer myself up. Turned out that they were having a free raffle that day. I won a free Playstation 3 slim. AWWWWWWWW YEAAAAAAAAAAH. - Shikadi314
I was supposed to meet my friend at a nightclub and he didn't show up. I was upset, but I figured I had already paid the cover to get in, so I might as well stay for a while and have a few drinks.