17 people share their absolute best 'I got stood up' story.

Making a plan only to realize after an uncomfortably long wait that your date might not show up can be a humiliating and humbling experience...

Luckily, there are internet strangers everywhere to cheer you up. So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What's your best 'I got stood up' story?' victims of flakes were ready to vent.

1.

I just got stood up, and when the barista realized it she gave me my money and a muffin. What's your best 'I got stood up' story?

I planned coffee with a redditor, and showed up at the coffee shop, bought two coffees, and after a half an hour the barista realized that I had gotten stood up, and gave me my $3 back and gave me a muffin. - iamadubstepremix

2.

I got stood up and decided to go to a local electronics store and buy something to cheer myself up. Turned out that they were having a free raffle that day. I won a free Playstation 3 slim. AWWWWWWWW YEAAAAAAAAAAH. - Shikadi314

3.