16 people share a major high school memory that could never happen today.

While high school isn't always 'the best four years of your life' as nostalgic tipsy aunts love to tell their teenage nieces and nephews, the experience can usually can conjure up one or two hilarious or bizarre core life memories...

As the times change, though, it can be hard to connect with younger generations who document their entire school day to TikTok while Millennials used to end friendships in the cafeteria over their MySpace Top 8. So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What is something you remember happening in school that could NEVER happen today?' people were ready to share today's most impossible moments. No, you definitely can't smoke cigarettes in gym class anymore, grandpa.

1.

On the last day of school in Grade 9 - last day of junior high - my friends and I took our principal 'hostage' with water bombs and squirt guns. We tied him to an office chair with an electrical cord and wheeled him up and down the halls.