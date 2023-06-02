Someecards Logo
20 people share something they saw that they've never been able to explain.

Kimberly Dinaro
Jun 2, 2023 | 9:18 PM
A mysterious shape in the water, a shadow behind the bushes while taking a hike through the woods, or a familiar sound you swear you didn't make while home alone? Human existence on this planet is full of unsolved puzzles...

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'People who have seen something they could never explain. What was the thing?!' people who have been pondering the scientific explanation for a strange sighting for years were ready to share.

1.

I fly helicopters for a living. I was working on a powerline one year and was going back to our landing zone and noticed an opening in the trees what appeared to be a leg. I came back and tried to get as low as I could into the clearing, thinking, it was a person, it was a full grown cow that had been completely skinned.

There were no farms around and the animal didn’t appear to be cut up in anyway. I went back to the landing zone picked up one of my Ground crew members and flew back with him just so he could verify that I wasn’t crazy.

Sources: Reddit
