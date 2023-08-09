16 people share the biggest 'plain lies' they believed as kids.

Doesn't everyone know that there's an immortal fairy who collects baby teeth and it's illegal to drive a car with the light on?

Sometimes adults have to bend the truth to get their kids to follow the rules, but what happens when you assume Santa saw you cheat on that Algebra test for a bit too long? So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What things were you told growing up that were just plain lies?' people were ready to share the funniest, weirdest, over all worst false facts they once fell for.

1.

I always thought adults were geniuses that knew everything. I once asked my dad how waves at the beach were made. He said 'whales.' I believed that for years. - InSight89

2.

I was told in like 4th grade science that our blood was blue in our bodies on the way back to the lungs- that oxygen makes it red. - sirreginaldfeatherb3

3.