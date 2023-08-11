16 people share the craziest way they almost died, 'thankfully it was going slowly.'

4.

Sepsis. Because I was basically abusing Advil for pain relief, I developed 2 extremely large kidney stones, one in each kidney. We're talking half a fist size stones which were never going to pass.

Anyways, I developed an infection from some of the bacteria that built up. I thought it was the flu so I called in sick on a Friday. Was sick all weekend too. Come Monday, I thought I felt better so I stubbornly decided to go to work.

Once at work, my co-workers looked at me and told me I had to go to the doctor. They made a same day appointment and one drove me in my car to the doctor. Another followed along so the person who drove me would have a ride back to work.