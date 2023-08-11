16 people share the most harmless little secrets they've been keeping for years.

16.

First marriage to my late wife, on the day of the wedding, the ring got stolen out of my car. I was freaking out. My two best men went into overdrive and took a picture I had if the ring and went to I don't know how many jewelry stores explaining what had happened and if they had a ring that was similar.

They went to this really great jewelry maker so said, 'I have something that is really close, give me a bit and I can make it perfect.'

He worked his a#s off and got it done with about an hour to spare, plus the managed to get my window fixed.

The three of us are the only ones who know. I ended up using that jewelry maker for any jewelry I needed and well I haven't stopped yet.