19 people share the story of the most dangerous thing they've ever dared to do.

4.

Some situations I can't remember as they were so long ago, but last time I zoomed down a hill on my bicycle, when suddenly there was an intersection. It looked like I had right of way, but I missed a stop sign. I was half a second away from getting t-boned by a car. I would have died for sure. - Reasonable_Chart9662

5.

I did about 100 skydives in the span of 2 years. It’s probably the most inherently dangerous thing I’ve ever done, but in actuality, skydiving is probably safer than driving your car to work every day. - BlueMist94

6.

Commercial fishing in the Gulf of Mexico. I don't think I was on a boat longer than 65'. That is one tiny spec, especially in the shipping lanes. - no2rdifferent

7.