16 people share their funniest 'Sir, this is a Wendy's' moment.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What was your 'Sir, this is a Wendy's' moment?" people were ready to share their most awkward moment of "WTF is happening."
I was working at McDonald’s and this lady said “can I get the Wendy’s 4 for 4?!” I said “ma’am this is a McDonald’s” and without a moments hesitation she replied “indeed it is can I get a Big Mac?” - lukemercer
I worked in a cell phone store that had a veterans support office behind us. One day an older gentleman was waiting in the queue. When it was his turn, I called him up and asked what I could help him with.
He stepped up to the counter and told me that the veterans hospital was claiming his vision impairment was only 20% disability, and he felt it was much higher.
I agreed, and I offered to walk him to the correct building, and told him I would be a witness for him, lol. - fridaycat
Had a guy come in to my place of work yesterday pissed off because he issued his payment date and had to pay extra to turn his phone back on. He said something along the lines of “it was due at midnight and y’all aren’t open at midnight so how was I supposed to pay?”
I calmly explained that we are open until 7:00 pm every day but Sunday and he screamed “Well unlike you I actually have a job!” At my job. Whilst doing my job - lordgabe92again
Work in radio. Got a call on the contest line one time.
"Yeah, I need a hotel room," said the caller.
"OK. How would you like me to help you?"
"Well...book me one!"
"You're aware you called a radio station's contest line, right?"
"Yeah. Don't you book hotel rooms for rock stars when they do a show in town? Book me one!" - originalchaosinabox
Worked at Dairy Queen about ten years ago, customer pulls up to our very busy drive-thru.
Customer: yeah can I have the 10 nuggets for $1.49
Me: I’m sorry sir we don’t carry nuggets, but I can get you a chicken strip basket?
Customer: no, I want nuggets! On your commercial! You don’t even know your own food?!
Me: Sir, I’m sorry but we don’t carry nuggets. We have chicken strips and steak fingers?
Customer: NUGGETS FOR $1.49!!!
Me: Sir, this is Dairy Queen, you are referring to Burger King.
Customer: Dairy King?!
Me: You are at Dairy Queen, asking for a Burger King menu item.
Customer: oh. proceeds to wait in line for another 5 minutes while I watch - avianeyb
I’m a high school teacher in Australia. I had a parent rail me out that I wasn’t teaching their daughter how to do her taxes. I’m a history teacher. - LordMoody
I work as a cashier at a home goods store. I’m very friendly and honestly treasure my customer interactions.
I was doing my usual patter - “Hi there, how’re you doing, did you find everything all right?” - and this lady tells me that it’s the first time she’s been out of the house in a while. I thank her for choosing [store] and go to move on with the transaction.
She raises her shirt, shows me a HUGE angry red incision on her stomach and starts telling me about her recent hysterectomy. The stitches hadn’t even been removed yet. I sort of nod and smile and try to pivot to her total so I can move on with the MASSIVE line that’s building, and she won’t stop talking.
I had to call for a back-up cashier, while getting a very detailed description of surgery, uterine cancer, and the recovery process. She didn’t drop her shirt the entire time. - souryoungthing
Uber driver. Once had a girl I picked up from a karaoke bar that was obvious upset/distressed. Asked if she was okay.
“Yeah, I just did karaoke” “Oh? That’s pretty cool” “I did a song for my dad that died a year ago” “Awe that’s sweet of you”
Nothing else was said until I got her home, which was only a couple blocks away. As I pulled in this is what she said.
“I’m not going to give you a bad rating for this BUT you could have been more emotionally available for me”
I just said “I’m …sorry?” And had to stop myself from bursting into laughter. I felt bad for her of course but that was just the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard from a passenger.
Especially prefacing it with “I’m not gonna give you a bad rating for this but…” - TenPoundsOfBacon
I worked at Walmart for a long time in the hardware dept. Had a customer call asking if we sold toilets. I said, 'like, toilet seats?'
He said, 'No, like actual toilets.'
So I said, "Sorry, we just sell the seats and replacement parts., no porcelain."
He got all huffy and said, "Jesus, what is this place? Walmart??"
I paused for a moment and said, "Yes sir, it is."
Silence for a long moment. Then he said in a little voice, "This isn't Home Depot?"
"No sir, you called Walmart."
"Oh sh$%t, I am so sorry!" And he hung up. I laughed my a$%s off. - StarBabyEleven
I automate dumb buildings with temperature controls systems. Something I get a lot is, all of this equipment was working before you touched it, now none of it works. The best ones, and my favorite ones are when we get that call on a unit we haven't even touched. "Unit 1? You're calling about unit 1?"
"Yeah, it was working fine before your guys touched it and now it's not running." "Okay, well we started working on the other side of the building first,and we haven't begun tying into the units yet, so that unit is all on you." "Oh." - SuperstitiousPigeon5
Went to drive-thru at a Wendy’s and the person taking the order said welcome to Walmart. I was really confused and I heard laughing and he said I’m so sorry he works there too and was on autopilot. - SpecificLook7215
A man come into my tattoo shop once and asked for a massage with a happy ending. Was like “err this is a tattoo studio not a massage palour” and he just stood there like “yeah? I know” - NucularOrchid
I used to work for Kmart. Someone came into the store and wanted to know where the pet department was located. We only had one aisle of pet items and it was mostly items for dogs/cats (food, litter, toys, etc).
I took the customer to the aisle, and they said “this is it? This is all you have for pet supplies? You don’t have an actual department like other stores?”
“Yes sir, we just carry the basics. If you need a bigger selection, there is a Pet Supplies Plus located at the other end of the plaza.”
The customer got upset and said, “But if I wanted to go to Pet Supplies Plus, I would have gone there. But I wanted to go to Kmart. So I’m guessing you don’t have fish food or anything like that?”
I showed him the same selection of fish food, and he got upset. He then started asking advice for fish tanks and again, I directed him to the Pet Supplies Plus that was located just a couple storefronts down from Kmart. When he insisted on not going to that store, I gave him directions to 2 other pet stores in the area.
Eventually he left, but not before saying “this is why Kmart is going out of business!” Sure buddy, the lack of a pet department is the sole reason Kmart is going out of business. - DannyC990
I've told this story tons of times to my friends/family because it's one of my favorite Domino's Stories. This happened somewhere around 2017-2018.
One day it was really slow at work at Domino's. I was still a relatively new Insider (only a few months in to what would be about 4 years) and still in school, so I was hoping that it would stay slow so I could go home so I can cheat on my math homework, play some League of Legends, and get some sleep since my school started an hour earlier than other schools in the area.
A woman, probably mid-40s, comes in to order a pizza. She's pretty chill, and we're just chatting while she's ordering because there really isn't much to do otherwise since we already cleaned the store and oven and all that.
After she gets her pizza all done up I ask her if she'd like any drinks. She's like "oh what do you guys have?" I'm running down the drink options and she notices Coca-Cola and looks at me wide-eyed like she just saw someone get hit by a car.
"DON'T YOU KNOW THEY PUT HUMAN EMBRYOS IN COKE?!?!"
She then spends the next SEVEN. MINUTES. Running down pretty much every major conspiracy, from human embryos in Coca-Cola to Flat Earth to the moon landing being faked, etc. If you think of a pre-COVID conspiracy, she hit it. And she tied it all up in a neat little bow of "It's all the Jews."
I'm stunlocked. The only words that can come out of my mouth are ".............. so no on the drink?"
"Coke Zero please. :)"
I guess the Zero means "Zero Embryos." - noblemile
I was in Lowes one morning right after they opened. There was a woman at the service desk having a complete melt down yelling and screaming because Lowes didn't have a licensed contractor there at the store for her to hire.
She apparently woke up that morning and decided she needed a deck like that same day and thought she could just go to Lowes and have someone immediately start building a deck.
It was dead so I stood with the cashier listening to the show. They ended up having to call the police to get her to leave. - DasGoat
I work for a CPA office that is in an office park with a couple doctors offices. One day a guy came in only speaking Spanish, so I grabbed my Spanish speaking colleague to translate.
He talked to the guy in the lobby for a few minutes, then the guy left and my coworker came back and asked if that was a joke or we put someone up to that.
Apparently the guy explained that his testicles were extremely swollen and painful, he was looking for one of the doctors offices and just walked into the first building in the complex...I’m, sir, we do taxes here, not testicles. - AlternativeAcademia