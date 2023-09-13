16 people share their funniest 'Sir, this is a Wendy's' moment.

"Well...book me one!" "You're aware you called a radio station's contest line, right?" "Yeah. Don't you book hotel rooms for rock stars when they do a show in town? Book me one!" - originalchaosinabox

5.

Worked at Dairy Queen about ten years ago, customer pulls up to our very busy drive-thru. Customer: yeah can I have the 10 nuggets for $1.49

Me: I’m sorry sir we don’t carry nuggets, but I can get you a chicken strip basket? Customer: no, I want nuggets! On your commercial! You don’t even know your own food?!

Me: Sir, I’m sorry but we don’t carry nuggets. We have chicken strips and steak fingers? Customer: NUGGETS FOR $1.49!!! Me: Sir, this is Dairy Queen, you are referring to Burger King.