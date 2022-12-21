16 people share what they consider to be 'life's greatest lie.'

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What do you consider life's greatest lie?" people were ready to debate the biggest myths, philosophies, or overall BS beliefs they refuse to follow. Credit scores are fake, right everyone?
That there is one person in the world that is perfect for you. - Spodson
“Follow your heart” as advice in general. The heart always does you dirty. - Huge-Comfort376
That you stop getting zits when you hit your 20s. It never stops. - Iamalienmarmoset
Life's greatest lie is that we can control everything. We often think that if we try hard enough or plan ahead enough, we can control the outcome of every situation. The truth is, life is unpredictable and we don't have complete control over what happens to us. We must learn to accept the things we can't control and focus on the things we can. - Pikafreeze