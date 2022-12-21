16 people share what they consider to be 'life's greatest lie.'

Life is a beautiful journey, but sometimes it's impossible to avoid thinking that the grind of existence is so brutal there's no logical explanation than to assume we're all living in a stunning simulation...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What do you consider life's greatest lie?" people were ready to debate the biggest myths, philosophies, or overall BS beliefs they refuse to follow. Credit scores are fake, right everyone?

1.

That there is one person in the world that is perfect for you. - Spodson

2.

“Follow your heart” as advice in general. The heart always does you dirty. - Huge-Comfort376

3.

That you stop getting zits when you hit your 20s. It never stops. - Iamalienmarmoset

