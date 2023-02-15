18 people share the absolute luckiest thing that ever happened to them.

Sometimes it feels as though all the stars align, the universe paved a path specifically for you, and karma and fate decided to team up for you to earn a win...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the luckiest thing that's ever happened to you?" people were ready to share the most surprising, exciting, or too-good-to-be-true life events or moments that ever happened to them.

1.

I was at a mall and heard a woman scream from the upper level. I turned around, looked up....and reflexively caught a toddler who had somehow managed to squeeze between the iron safety rails and fallen literally on top of me, a good 20-25 feet below. Perfect catch, not a scratch. I've replayed this in my head dozens of times and still to this day do not know how the hell I did this. - MastadonBob

2.

Got laid off two days before Christmas, had $10 in my bank account, said f*ck it & bought a six pack and a $1 scratch-off. Won $1200. - babiesonacid

3.