18 people share the absolute luckiest thing that ever happened to them.

Taylor Brown
Feb 15, 2023 | 5:19 PM
Sometimes it feels as though all the stars align, the universe paved a path specifically for you, and karma and fate decided to team up for you to earn a win...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What's the luckiest thing that's ever happened to you?" people were ready to share the most surprising, exciting, or too-good-to-be-true life events or moments that ever happened to them.

1.

I was at a mall and heard a woman scream from the upper level. I turned around, looked up....and reflexively caught a toddler who had somehow managed to squeeze between the iron safety rails and fallen literally on top of me, a good 20-25 feet below. Perfect catch, not a scratch. I've replayed this in my head dozens of times and still to this day do not know how the hell I did this. - MastadonBob

2.

Got laid off two days before Christmas, had $10 in my bank account, said f*ck it & bought a six pack and a $1 scratch-off. Won $1200. - babiesonacid

3.

In my Freshman year of college, my roommate went to dinner 20 minutes before i did. Because of this, he was sitting alone. Because he was sitting alone, he got invited by a girl, to sit with their table.

