18 people share the best example of 'the dumbest person in the room is the loudest.'

Witnessing an incredibly loud and impressively confident person make an argument that is objectively wrong can be a humbling experience...

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'The loudest voice in the room is usually the dumbest' what an example of this you have seen?' people were ready to share.

1.

You know the weirdos that show up at town hall meetings? Those voices. - Leeser

2.

Me. College anthropology class. Age 19. About 5 minutes into day one, the teacher opened the floor for “any questions- no matter how dumb you may think they sound” about biology, anatomy, anthropology, science in general, just to get the class comfortable with asking questions and breaking the ice.

People timidly asked questions like “How old is the universe?” “What kind of butterflies were common in ancient Egypt?” This dummy here voluntarily stood up (nobody else did; even the teacher was on a stool) and theatrically asked just why the heck male mammals have nipples.