18 formerly 'gifted' students reveal what they're doing now that they're adults.

Sometimes having an extraordinary gift in childhood can be a burden as you age, with many people feeling as though they "peaked" in second grade classical musical camp or math club...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "People who were 'gifted' in elementary school: what are you doing in life now?" people were ready to share how their adult lives turned out after being an exceptionally talented child. Note to self: be grateful you weren't a child star.

Cashier. I can count your change like a motherf*cker though. - Knyfe-Wrench

I peaked in grade 5. It was a good ride while it lasted, tho. - claytrontom

I'm staying in school bc I don't believe I'll thrive anywhere else. So I'm getting degree after degree. - guns_and_angels

I'm doing the only thing a know-it-all smart a*s can do- I'm a librarian! - bigbabyjesus76

