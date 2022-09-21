18 formerly 'gifted' students reveal what they're doing now that they're adults.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "People who were 'gifted' in elementary school: what are you doing in life now?" people were ready to share how their adult lives turned out after being an exceptionally talented child. Note to self: be grateful you weren't a child star.
Cashier. I can count your change like a motherf*cker though. - Knyfe-Wrench
I peaked in grade 5. It was a good ride while it lasted, tho. - claytrontom
I'm staying in school bc I don't believe I'll thrive anywhere else. So I'm getting degree after degree. - guns_and_angels
I'm doing the only thing a know-it-all smart a*s can do- I'm a librarian! - bigbabyjesus76
Tattooing for 20+ years now. I consider myself fairly successful. I’ve a had a pretty fulfilling life so far. It’s had its ups and down, but it’s good. - nathantattoo