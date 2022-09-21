Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
18 formerly 'gifted' students reveal what they're doing now that they're adults.

18 formerly 'gifted' students reveal what they're doing now that they're adults.

Kimberly Dinaro
Sep 21, 2022 | 6:21 PM
ADVERTISING

Sometimes having an extraordinary gift in childhood can be a burden as you age, with many people feeling as though they "peaked" in second grade classical musical camp or math club...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "People who were 'gifted' in elementary school: what are you doing in life now?" people were ready to share how their adult lives turned out after being an exceptionally talented child. Note to self: be grateful you weren't a child star.

1.

Cashier. I can count your change like a motherf*cker though. - Knyfe-Wrench

2.

I peaked in grade 5. It was a good ride while it lasted, tho. - claytrontom

3.

I'm staying in school bc I don't believe I'll thrive anywhere else. So I'm getting degree after degree. - guns_and_angels

4.

I'm doing the only thing a know-it-all smart a*s can do- I'm a librarian! - bigbabyjesus76

5.

Tattooing for 20+ years now. I consider myself fairly successful. I’ve a had a pretty fulfilling life so far. It’s had its ups and down, but it’s good. - nathantattoo

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content