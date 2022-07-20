17 people share stories of the scariest thing they've ever experienced.

Please enjoy these hauntingly true stories compiled from Reddit, in response to this question:

"What is the scariest, creepiest or most unsettling experience of your life?"

1.) From MonkeyCube:

On a way to a camping trip, I passed by an old, painted up car with decorations of muppets and stuff on it. Obviously owned by a crazy person who couldn't drive over 50mph. Without stopping, we passed the same car 40 minutes later.

2.) From nehala:

I was visiting my hometown and decided to pick up my old high school friend from his house and take him to dinner and a drink to catch up. He is kinda stressed and tells me that his ex, with whom he had broken up with over 2 years prior, has been stalking him and harassing him.