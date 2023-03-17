15 people share what their small town is trying to cover up.

We've all seen the TV shows. A cunning detective sets out to solve case after case in a sleepy town full of secrets.

We already know that the cute shopfronts and handpainted houses are always a front for human drama, corruption, and tragedy. And it's not just confined to the small towns and a rural haunts on television. The drama is real.

In a popular post on Ask Reddit, people shared what their small town is currently trying to cover up.

1. From Rachel1578:

The city attempted to seize land to lay piping down without paying for it or permission, force homeowners to maintain it, and then force the homeowners to pay for the work and a large hook up fee.

It caused a huge ruckus and the city was forced to go through the proper procedures to buy the land, lay the pipes, and fix and pay for any damages caused by the pipe laying.