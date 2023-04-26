15 people share the most dangerous person they know.

Everybody knows one person who makes them wonder 'how are you alive after all of that?'
Maybe they're an adrenaline junkie always chasing the next big stunt, or they run with a seedy and unsavory crowd, or perhaps they're an endless tidal wave of destruction all on their lonesome. Whatever the cause, these people live in a constant state of danger, and it can be wild to witness.
My dad eats mushrooms from his backyard, and hoses out his toaster and hangs it by the cord on the washing line to dry.
My mom has totaled around 5 cars. Shes a terrible driver, shouldn't even be on the road. If she's driving Ill say 'I'll take my car and meet you there.'
My BILs best friend who works for the government. He’s not allowed to tell us what he does and all we know he leaves for a couple of weeks at a time every few months, speaks several languages and looks like he’s cut out of wood. There was one time where he came over to a party I was having and I’d set up some VR games for people to try.