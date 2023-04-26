15 people share the most dangerous person they know.

Everybody knows one person who makes them wonder 'how are you alive after all of that?'

Maybe they're an adrenaline junkie always chasing the next big stunt, or they run with a seedy and unsavory crowd, or perhaps they're an endless tidal wave of destruction all on their lonesome. Whatever the cause, these people live in a constant state of danger, and it can be wild to witness.

In a popular Ask Reddit post, people shared the most dangerous person they know and what earned them that title.

1. From misspoopyloopy:

My dad eats mushrooms from his backyard, and hoses out his toaster and hangs it by the cord on the washing line to dry.

My mom has totaled around 5 cars. Shes a terrible driver, shouldn't even be on the road. If she's driving Ill say 'I'll take my car and meet you there.'

3. From LocalArea52Man: