15 people share things they did 'just to be safe' that ended up saving them later.

Bronwyn Isaac
Mar 28, 2023 | 10:00 PM
Life is full of potential dangers, and many of us don't realize how many we accidentally dodge on the regular.

A speeding car, a loose stair, a shady person looking to take advantage of us, these are all stressors that can go from 0-100 real quick. Taking precautions "just in case" can feel dramatic at times, but it's always better safe than sorry. And you'll never regret it during that rare time a precaution saves the day.

In a popular Ask Reddit post, people shared times they did something "just to be safe" and it ended up saving them.

1. From Jaboogaman:

$5 breakage insurance on a rental surf board. Broke that f**ker clean in half in my first 10 minutes.

2. From Ok-Ad-2605:

Had some weird achy symptoms and went to the doctor even though I figured I was probably overreacting. Turns out I had cancer.

3. From TheKr1tster:

I was getting ready for school whilst mum was vomiting in the bathroom. She said it was just a stomach bug and to just go to school but mentioned her arm hurt. Something didn’t sit right so I called the ambulance from downstairs. They arrived and took her into the ambulance - she then proceeded to have 3 cardiac arrests and needed defibrillated each time.

