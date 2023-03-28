15 people share things they did 'just to be safe' that ended up saving them later.

Life is full of potential dangers, and many of us don't realize how many we accidentally dodge on the regular.

A speeding car, a loose stair, a shady person looking to take advantage of us, these are all stressors that can go from 0-100 real quick. Taking precautions "just in case" can feel dramatic at times, but it's always better safe than sorry. And you'll never regret it during that rare time a precaution saves the day.

In a popular Ask Reddit post, people shared times they did something "just to be safe" and it ended up saving them.

1. From Jaboogaman:

$5 breakage insurance on a rental surf board. Broke that f**ker clean in half in my first 10 minutes.

Had some weird achy symptoms and went to the doctor even though I figured I was probably overreacting. Turns out I had cancer.

3. From TheKr1tster: