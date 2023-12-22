Woman can't forgive military fiancé for missing grandad's wake due to 'mental breakdown.'

SoVerySleepy81

If he is that mentally ill where he’s having dissociative spells then he would no longer be in the military, because he would be treating everyone like this not just you. To me it sounds like that’s an excuse that he uses because he knows that you will accept it as an excuse. If it’s real then he needs to go get help for it if he doesn’t go get help for it then you absolutely should not stay with him. That is not a safe situation to have your child in.