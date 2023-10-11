Man enacts petty chili cook-off revenge at work, effectively ending the tradition.

Safe to say, the birds didn't want yours truly to win, as they'd handed it over to somebody whose offering had widely been branded as canned chili. Ok, I see how it is. I got you. I'm patient. I got time.

If there's one thing about the birds, it's predicability. If there's TWO things about the birds, it's greed. They of course, want more food. And to not work. So, they want another event. The chili cook off brought a metric f*ckton of free food in. They know I'm damn good at what I do- so of course I get asked if I would want to compete. I want revenge- y'all robbed me like I don't know. Game on b*tches.