Man's ex gets engaged a week after breakup, denies ever cheating, fiancé chimes in.

In order to not make this super long we'll fast forward to last month where, for a week she suddenly became distant. At first, she was sick, and I was just giving her space. I had sent her some flowers on a Friday, which she was happy to get but over the weekend and into the next she wasn't really answering my texts or calls.

As I said at the time, I thought she just needed space but in the back of my mind I did have some thoughts of what if she's seeing someone else or we're about to breakup. Now during our whole relationship, I had full trust in this woman more than I'd ever had in any other.