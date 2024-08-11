Revenge gift sparks unexpected joy at chaotic first birthday celebration.

During some of the visits to their house I noticed that my bro loves anything that makes a lot of noise - using all the toys given to him just to make a ruckus, be it wooden cubes or anything else and that is when a sinister thought was born in my head. It is his first birthday tomorrow and I got him a beautiful marching drum. Try not to pay attention to that!

UPDATE: so I went to the party and right from the start it was pure pandemonium with everyone stressed, the baby crying like crazy and dad's wife visibly in distress. All because she is a real perfectionist when it comes to homemade meals, with dad, being the impractical artist, not being much of a help.