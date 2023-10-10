Pizza shop employee tells on rude coworker, she loses her shot at a law career. AITA?

Agreeable-Key3914

So first of, hello. I'm John. I worked in a pizza shop back when I was in college. I worked with Sarah, a vindictive lady who would stir up a lot of drama. Sarah would pick a target and then bully them into quitting.

Where I'm at, college students can receive welfare if their parents make less than a certain amount of annual income. I was ineligible for student support due to my parents' income, even though they didn't support me and I desperately needed this job.

Matt, a new hire, quit after Sarah's harassment. Sarah's attention then turned to me, Sarah would approach my supervisor and spout bullsh*t like:

- "Hey Mr. Supervisor, I asked John where the snake is and he said the snake is cutting pizzas." This while the supervisor was actually cutting pizzas.