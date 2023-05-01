Programmer gets revenge against landlord for 2 cent bill. They beg him to stop.

Landlords are the dentists of the housing industry.

No one really likes having to go to them, they want you to check in regularly and they expect you to floss. Okay, not the last part. The point is, landlords and housing managers often get a bad rap, but sometimes, it's for a good reason. One man was frustrated with a ridiculously small billing error and his apartment management company was making incredibly difficult. Well, he and his wife both work in the tech industry, so they came up with a clever solution.

Apartment manager 'doesn't take cash' for $0.02 bill. Malicious compliance ensues.

lentesta

In 2019 I moved from an apartment complex in Celebration, Florida, to a condo. As usual, when you move out of an apartment, you get a final bill, which includes your last month's pro-rated rent, deductions for damages, security deposit refunds, and the like. We paid it.