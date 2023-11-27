Secretary called 'whiny,' told to just take notes, so she shares all her boss had to say.

When we brought these concerns to our boss's attention, emails were left unread, and during in-person exchanges, we were called, "whiny," "needy," and were told that we needed to "just deal with it."

Whatever the issue, from items being stolen by customers to people being unhappy with the procedures the boss had set down for us to follow, it was always made to somehow be our fault. When we sought support from other departments, we were met with cold indifference, since the boss was great to them, and we must be exaggerating the things she said to us.

Well, during an improvement meeting at the end of the fiscal year, it all came to a head. Myself and a couple of my team members dug our heels in and were insistent about the unresolved issues the boss refused to acknowledge, and she finally went off on us.