Work from home employee told they need to use PTO if they want to use the bathroom.

Edit: I just saw it was added to my file as a verbal warning! I’m in a pretty drawn out application process for a job that actually uses my degree and was planning to just tough it out till then, but so think it’s time to find a temp secretary position or something until then.

RichyCigars

Ask them for a copy of the policy that outlined this expectation.

roughneck78show

$20 they do not have one and his supervisor is on some micro managing BS.

5141121

"Please point out the relevant part of the employee handbook stating that bathroom breaks are not an acceptable reason to be unavailable..."

CC HR with the recording of the VM.