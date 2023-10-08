Woman's dad tries to assert dominance by eating husband's gift; sweet revenge is served.

"Dad tried to eat a gift I got for my then husband"

Livy5000

My late dad was of the opinion that if something was in HIS house, it was HIS. He conveniently forgot that mom is the one who bought the property and house. It was actually hers. Anyway, my then husband and I were living with them, because my hubby had lost his job dued to his boss retiring. Plus, I was 6 months pregnant.

Anyway, I bought a special jar that looked like it had gourmet jelly beans in it for my husband. I put it on the counter and told dad not to touch it. I firmly specified that it was a gift for my husband and that I would be right back to wrap it up.