Woman's dad tries to assert dominance by eating husband's gift; sweet revenge is served.

Livy5000
My late dad was of the opinion that if something was in HIS house, it was HIS. He conveniently forgot that mom is the one who bought the property and house. It was actually hers. Anyway, my then husband and I were living with them, because my hubby had lost his job dued to his boss retiring. Plus, I was 6 months pregnant.
Anyway, I bought a special jar that looked like it had gourmet jelly beans in it for my husband. I put it on the counter and told dad not to touch it. I firmly specified that it was a gift for my husband and that I would be right back to wrap it up.
I went to get the supplies and had just come back into the kitchen with the needed supplies. From just outside the room, I heard my dad mutter, "Its MY house!" I didn't try to stop him as I put my supplies on the counter and just watched him. He smirked at me but he really should have realized something was very wrong. My mom, who was there drinking her coffee, smiled. She knew but kept her mouth shut.
He opened the jar and his high pitched girly scream and the massive jump that caused him to fall diredtely on his rump had me laughing hard. I nearly collapsed to the floor with him. He was then holding on to his chest and breathing hard. A "snake" had jumped out along with confetti. He glared at me and called me a b*tch, which just had me laughing harder.
My mom told him, "When she tells you not to touch something, you should know by now not to touch it. That means it's meant to scare the crap out of someone. And this place is MY HOUSE SINCE I BOUGHT IT WITH MY MONEY. I just let YOU live in it."
I cleaned up everything and put it back in and wrapped it up. When my hubby got home, he looked defeated. I gave him his gift. His eyes lit up. And he eagerly opened. I got another girly scream and then he started laughing. Then I gave him the other gift.
I bought 4 bags of gourmet Jelly beans since I know my parents love them just as much as my husband and me. I gave my parents each a bag and had one for myself and of course my hubby. It was just a silly way of trying to help him not be depressed about being unable to find a job yet. This helped enormously with his mood.
But, added to the happy atmosphere, was the sudden bickering between my parents. My mom didn't think my dad deserved his bag and was demanding that he give it back. He was telling her not to lay her filthy hands on HIS bag and actually hugging his bag to his chest and then growled at her.
She gasped in mock outrage, "You did NOT just growl at me! She tried to snatch it from him and he took off running. She chased him. My husband and I found that funny especially when dad shouted, "WOMAN KEEP AWAY FROM MY DAMN BAG!!!"
I was gasping for air and had tears running down my face and I laughed harder when she started cussing him out in Spanish. I know one was 'pendejo.' I think thats how its spelled. She lied to my dad and told him it was a Spanish endearment. Lol.
CoderJoe1
Petty, but wholesome. You really snaked him.
CoatKey5161
Lol pendejo! She probably threw in a couple cabróns maybe coñaso if she was especially spicy (that’s a bad swear lol.)
Livy5000
She did. She's from Bolivia, South America. My dad was a gringo. He didn't know any Spanish. Which is why mom often called him several insults and he never knew.
Danilii
That sounds like healthy relationship you all have. A bit annoying, but very good one. Also, your payback at your dad was great.
Livy5000
I knew my late dad. I knew how he was which is the whole reason why I put the jar on the counter and demanded he not touch it. That gag gift was for dad too. He also knew that when I would just let him take over a gift meant for someone else that it would cause a jump scare.
Hell he taught me the pranks. He should have known but he was always forgetting it when his curiosity or craving got the best of him.