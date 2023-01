Being an empathetic person is a great quality to have. But sometimes people have a hard time showing empathy to others.

On a popular Reddit thread on the AskReddit Subreddit, users share the types of people whom society should give more empathy to.

1. bizobimba says:

People missing front teeth.

2. Flauschkadser says:

People who arent that good looking or have low social skills.

3. Pretty-Benefit-233 says:

Poor people.

4. Kytti_Korner says: