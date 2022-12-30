16 people share the taboos they've broken that make them 'unhinged.'

Society has many taboos, most of which involve getting it on, but other taboo things out there are just as frowned upon. Some taboos we've all probably broken, while others are pretty rare. Either way, there's one fact that stands true, wherever there's a rule, someone out there has probably broken it.
1. direwolf2368 says:
Swam right after eating.
2. Mother_Lemon8399 says:
Tried to start a conversation with strangers sitting next to me on the plane.
3. Dangercakes13 says:
Banged in the rain on my parents' front lawn while back on break from college. I hadn't seen my girlfriend in a while so she sneaked by and I think I found a spot no one would see us. But, I went outside, in the rain for a while, came back with muddy knees on my jeans, and my dad's not stupid.