Woman surprises fiancé with tattoo to honor him, he calls of the wedding. UPDATED

I [M31] don't like tattoos and my soon to be wife [F30] just got one in the worst possible place

DalekPhilosopher

As the title says, I don't like tattoos. I don't think you are special for having one, I don't think you are a deep person for getting a random Chinese character on your skin, I especially don't like those intricate big tattoos that cover a lot of skin. I just don't like them.

Having said that, I have friends that have all of the above, and that's fine, it's not on my skin, it doesn't bother me, and as long as we can talk about anything else, it's all fine.