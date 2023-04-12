Woman surprises fiancé with tattoo to honor him, he calls of the wedding. UPDATED

As the title says, I don't like tattoos. I don't think you are special for having one, I don't think you are a deep person for getting a random Chinese character on your skin, I especially don't like those intricate big tattoos that cover a lot of skin. I just don't like them.
Having said that, I have friends that have all of the above, and that's fine, it's not on my skin, it doesn't bother me, and as long as we can talk about anything else, it's all fine.
Enter my soon to be wife. We've been together for 5 years. She is painfully aware of my feelings. But she still wanted to have a tattoo before we marry. A symbol of us to carry with her. I didn't really like the idea, but what can I really do? I love her, and what harm can a tattoo do?