17 tattoos that are an instant turn-off, according to the turned-off.

If smart people celebrated the first lasers for engineering advancements and miracles in medicine, today lasers are a godsend for two reasons. One, to genially confuse playful cats. Two, to remove tattoos like the following. From Ask Reddit, 17 instant turn-off tattoos.

1.) TheBIackened saw right through the camouflage.

When I was changing with my boyfriend for the first time, he took off his pants and his entire upper left leg was covered with giant leopard spots.

I almost screamed

2.) Simplyani with a classic:

Misspelled words.

3.) What is EdgeMiserable4381, a connoisseur or something?