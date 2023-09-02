Man won't support wife's 'Taylor Swift lifestyle'; says she's 'obsessed.' AITA?

"AITH because I don't emotionally support my wife's obsession with Taylor Swift?"

My wife is fully obsessed with Taylor Swift. For the last year + that's all she listens to. Every Taylor Swift album on one continuous loop when shes working out or even just walking around the house doing stuff.

Spent $2k to go see her recently at the eras tour. Probably spent another $200 on merch. She filmed the show on her phone and will regularly put it on the TV and just watch for hours. Will also watch the livestreams of her performances on tik tok or whatever streaming platform those are on. Is now going to go see the concert movie.

I mean, it has been nonstop Taylor Swift in our house for a long time now. She continually refers to the live concert as "the best experience of my life." She says Taylor Swift is a "lifestyle."