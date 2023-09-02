Man won't support wife's 'Taylor Swift lifestyle'; says she's 'obsessed.' AITA?

My wife is fully obsessed with Taylor Swift. For the last year + that's all she listens to. Every Taylor Swift album on one continuous loop when shes working out or even just walking around the house doing stuff.
Spent $2k to go see her recently at the eras tour. Probably spent another $200 on merch. She filmed the show on her phone and will regularly put it on the TV and just watch for hours. Will also watch the livestreams of her performances on tik tok or whatever streaming platform those are on. Is now going to go see the concert movie.
I mean, it has been nonstop Taylor Swift in our house for a long time now. She continually refers to the live concert as "the best experience of my life." She says Taylor Swift is a "lifestyle."
I personally don't really get it. I have never been obsessed with anything to that point. I love soccer and would love to watch Messi play, but I cant bring myself to spend $900 for a ticket to his upcoming match, its just too much.
I am also really passionate about things my wife has no interest in, but Im also not looking for her emotional support with those, those are just things that are important to me and will remain important to me regardless.
I have for sure made comments to my wife implying that this whole Taylor Swift thing is getting out of hand. I also was not super stoked that she was spending that much on one ticket to go see one concert, but ultimately its what she really wanted and we had the money, so I said yes, and I am happy that she got to go.
Recently she blew up on me about how I don't support her as much as she thinks I should with her Taylor Swift lifestyle. She cites comments I make implying its a cult and the only one winning here is Taylor Swift raking in the dough, and maybe its time to focus on other things.
She wants me to stop making comments like that and stop rolling my eyes and be supportive of her and her interests, but from my perspective its really taking over her life and that just cant be healthy to obsess over something like that.
People need balance. I also thought one of the benefits of marriage was to have someone tell you this kind of stuff and it shouldn't be an argument? So, AITH? If so - what can I do about this situation to make things right?
cashlezz said:
Fake
Johnnywritesstuff OP responded:
Wish it was.
pissfucked writes:
Autistic woman here. sounds like a special interest gone wayyyyyy wayyyyy wayyyyyyyyyyyy deep. it's definitely not rare at all to have this level of obsession with a special interest, but it can become unhealthy if it makes you stop... enjoying your life? or engaging with it?
i guess i get where both OP and his wife are coming from. OP said and did rude things, and his partner is surrounding his entire daily existence with one single topic in which he has absolutely no interest. i understand her obsession. i understand his frustration. i understand her frustration. i understand his reaction. i understand her sadness. my final vote has to be NAH.
Real-Negotiation8162 writes:
It's seems to me like u r getting in the way of ur wife's and Taylor Swifts relationship.
MasterMaintenance672 writes:
It's part of her shtick. Making individuals somehow feel like they're somehow personal, close friends with the celebrity is one of the tactics. Same thing cult leaders rely on.
Calinope writes:
It is absolutely intentional and she is making a b&^tload of money off of it. She and her managers figured out the code to getting working adults to part with their cash and are digging in.