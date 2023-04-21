Tay Swift stan furious with 'best friend' who scored tix but takes boyfriend instead.

Everyone knows: bros before hoes and chicks before d*cks. Right? Are we still doing that? What if the best friends are boy and girl??

When one best friend tried and failed to procure tickets, they both thought all hope was lost. Then, the other one fell on good fortune, but decided not to share it with his bosom buddy. So, he came to Reddit to ask if that was a d*ck move or not.

"AITA (Am I the A-hole) for taking my boyfriend to the Taylor Swift concert with me instead of my friend?"

u/ThrowRAeggbro writes:

Just to preface this for people who haven't been involved or in the process of trying to get Taylor Swift tickets it's been insane.

I (23M) have been with my bf (28M) for about 3 years now. I have also been best friends with my friend, let's call her Mimi (23f), since we were 13. We have a lot history and are very good friends.