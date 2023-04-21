Tay Swift stan furious with 'best friend' who scored tix but takes boyfriend instead.

When one best friend tried and failed to procure tickets, they both thought all hope was lost. Then, the other one fell on good fortune, but decided not to share it with his bosom buddy. So, he came to Reddit to ask if that was a d*ck move or not.
u/ThrowRAeggbro writes:
Just to preface this for people who haven't been involved or in the process of trying to get Taylor Swift tickets it's been insane.
I (23M) have been with my bf (28M) for about 3 years now. I have also been best friends with my friend, let's call her Mimi (23f), since we were 13. We have a lot history and are very good friends.
Now back when the tickets for Taylor originally dropped, we did not get a verified fan code so we weren't able to access the website to purchase tickets. However, Mimi did receive one, and she spent the entire day trying to get tickets for all of us, but was unfortunately unable to do so. We were all upset, but understood how difficult it was and how hard she tried.