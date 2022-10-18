16 teachers share the pettiest complaint they ever got from a parent.

Being a teacher is not a job for the weak, but the greatest challenges often don't arise from an unruly classroom filled with kids who don't want to learn about ancient Egypt for the third Fall in a row, it's the parents...

Most parents like to believe that their child is a unique and special little angel carved by the heavens to get straight As and effortlessly float through academia, but sometimes teachers have to tell the truth. So, when a Reddit user asked teachers of the internet, "what's the pettiest thing a parent has complained about?" people were ready to share their horror story from parent-teacher conference from hell.

1.

...that her child got lice in Elementary school. Apparently it was all my fault that her child got "infected." This same parent complained to me that I was calling her child by a shortened version of her name (that the child asked me to use) instead of her full name. - _queen_frostine

2.

I got chewed out for expecting a 12 year old to be able to read an analog clock. - Zporadik

3.