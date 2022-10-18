16 teachers share the pettiest complaint they ever got from a parent.

Most parents like to believe that their child is a unique and special little angel carved by the heavens to get straight As and effortlessly float through academia, but sometimes teachers have to tell the truth. So, when a Reddit user asked teachers of the internet, "what's the pettiest thing a parent has complained about?" people were ready to share their horror story from parent-teacher conference from hell.
...that her child got lice in Elementary school. Apparently it was all my fault that her child got "infected." This same parent complained to me that I was calling her child by a shortened version of her name (that the child asked me to use) instead of her full name. - _queen_frostine
I got chewed out for expecting a 12 year old to be able to read an analog clock. - Zporadik
"You sent me the same email twice." Scheduled a conference over this issue. - ___mags___