16 teachers share the story of the absolute worst parent they ever dealt with.

Entitled parents who think their child was carved by a team of goddesses and therefore incapable of ever getting a grade below an A+ can be extra special nightmares at the student-teacher conference...

So, when a Reddit user asked teachers everywhere, "Who was the worst parent you've ever had to deal with?" educators who work with students (and unfortunately their parents too) were ready to gossip.

1.

As a music teacher, I had a mother of a student who would crash choir rehearsal for our Christmas concert and try to "demonstrate" how she had learned to sing "O Holy Night," when she had been a student.

Not only was her pitch 3 cents short of a dollar, but it took the principal and custodian to escort her OUT of the rehearsal room. For their part, the students thought it was a "planned comedy." It, however, was not! - Back2Bach

2.