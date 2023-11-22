Student pranks teacher, cuts her hair, mother says she owes her son an apology. + Update

2 days later, the OP returned with an update.

"[Update] Kid cut my hair yesterday and I have to apologize to him"

pressiplainjane

I told my director I would not be apologizing to the child for a reasonable consequence. That’s when she told me his mother said he told her the hair cutting was an accident and I snatched the scissors away from him and his teacher made him sit in timeout for the remainder of the crafts time.

I told her that was absolutely not true and asked if she watched the camera footage to confirm it. She said no and pulled it up. We saw the video of him giggling with another child and sneakily reaching over to cut my hair. You could also see/hear him laughing hysterically after I turned around and realized what he’d done.