Middle school teacher destroys student's insulin pump thinking it was headphones.

A young man shared a story from middle school that seems straight out of a nightmare. Frustrated teachers sometimes go hard on power trips, and they can range from annoying to deadly.
My teacher cut the tube for my insulin pump because we couldn’t have headphones in class
Wundereley writes:
This happened when I was in middle school, you know, back in the days of wired headphones so about 2011 or something.
I’ve (24M currently) been a type 1 diabetic since I was about four years old and I use a continuous glucose monitor and an insulin pump, I had an IEP so all my teachers were told about it and that I would need my insulin pump in class, that it might make noise and I might have to pull it out of my pocket and mess with it if I needed insulin, or I might need to drink a juice pouch, and I was able to do so at my discretion.