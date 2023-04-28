Teacher excludes one kid with behavioral issues from class BBQ; mom is furious.

I (30f) am a teacher. I have a class with 24 students. I teach 1st grade.
I told my students that we could have a barbecue at a park (with hotdogs and hamburgers and snacks) for whoever filled their “good noodle” sticker charts. This has been approved by the principal and I teach at a private school.
We have daily sticker charts to track their behavior in school. They had to have perfect behavior all of April in order to participate.
I have one student who has some behavioral issues. They did not earn all of their good noodle stickers this month. Since this student - we’ll call Bobby - didn’t earn the barbecue I had let his mother know just in case he mentioned it. Bobby would join another class for the day and do work inside while his classmates were at the barbecue.