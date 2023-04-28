Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Teacher excludes one kid with behavioral issues from class BBQ; mom is furious.

Teacher excludes one kid with behavioral issues from class BBQ; mom is furious.

Amy Goldberg
Apr 28, 2023 | 5:44 AM
ADVERTISING

'AITA for not inviting all students to a barbecue?'

I (30f) am a teacher. I have a class with 24 students. I teach 1st grade.

I told my students that we could have a barbecue at a park (with hotdogs and hamburgers and snacks) for whoever filled their “good noodle” sticker charts. This has been approved by the principal and I teach at a private school.

We have daily sticker charts to track their behavior in school. They had to have perfect behavior all of April in order to participate.

I have one student who has some behavioral issues. They did not earn all of their good noodle stickers this month. Since this student - we’ll call Bobby - didn’t earn the barbecue I had let his mother know just in case he mentioned it. Bobby would join another class for the day and do work inside while his classmates were at the barbecue.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content