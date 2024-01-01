Teen put in awkward position when tennis coach keeps begging her for money. AITA?

Here were the top rated comments from readers after the OP's initial post:

nerdgirl71

Request a different trainer. Tell them why. Please tell your dad. No one should be asking a student to borrow money. Big nope. NTA.

none_of_this_is_ok

NTA. This is completely inappropriate and he should be rightly concerned about losing his employment.

MonkeyWrench

NTA. This is wildly inappropriate. He has already been paid for the sessions, his failure to budget or bring in enough income is not your responsibility. Let him know straight up, "If you continue to hit me up for money, I will change teachers and others will follow me."

jkelsey84