17 people share things they can't believe their teachers said to them.

Teachers are entrusted with the future of the world. While kids learn to read and do math from their teachers, they may also pick up on some of the other things their teachers say. If you think kids say the darndest things, wait until you hear what some teachers say.
They write:
1. Urbane_Cowboy says:
My very well-respected Biology teacher in college spent almost an entire lecture telling us that Jamie Lee Curtis was a 'hermaphrodite'. It seemed oddly personal to him.
2. Mangothefello says:
Not heard, but my freshmen year high school teacher once pulled a bottle of Jack out of his desk and took a shot during class. He was dying so towards the end, I think he just stopped caring.