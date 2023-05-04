17 people share things they can't believe their teachers said to them.

Teachers are entrusted with the future of the world. While kids learn to read and do math from their teachers, they may also pick up on some of the other things their teachers say. If you think kids say the darndest things, wait until you hear what some teachers say.

On a popular Reddit thread in the AskReddit Subreddit, people share some of the most unbelievable things they heard their teacher say.

They write:

1. Urbane_Cowboy says:

My very well-respected Biology teacher in college spent almost an entire lecture telling us that Jamie Lee Curtis was a 'hermaphrodite'. It seemed oddly personal to him.

2. Mangothefello says: