16 people share how their high school crush on their teacher ended.

Hormones are plenty in every High School. Adolescents going through puberty and discovering who they are can be stressful. Every teen can probably point to one teacher they had the hots for. It's normal and, as long as nothing happens, is perfectly harmless.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Ask Reddit Subreddit, people share stories about how their teacher crushes went.

1. lilbatboy says:

Not me personally, but I had a girl openly try to flirt with our teacher. One day she was giggling and jokingly accused him of trying to look down her shirt. Holy sh%t, did that backfire. He immediately lost his cool and marched her straight up to the office. I cringe at the secondhand embarrassment to this day.

2. BothIssue1286 says: