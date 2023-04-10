Parents mad child is punished for writing erotic fiction about teachers. AITA?

A child's creativity is a wonderful thing to promote.

But...

In this case, one teacher feels that their student's creativity has gone too far. An 8th grade English teacher was very uncomfortable when one of her students started consistently writing fictional stories that included romantic plots revolving around him and another teacher. He tried to tell this student it was inappropriate, but she persisted. Now, her parents are accusing him of discriminating against their autistic daughter after he reported the stories to the admin and their daughter was removed from his class.

AITA for having a student removed from my class after she made an inappropriate story about me and another teacher?

