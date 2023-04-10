Parents mad child is punished for writing erotic fiction about teachers. AITA?

In this case, one teacher feels that their student's creativity has gone too far. An 8th grade English teacher was very uncomfortable when one of her students started consistently writing fictional stories that included romantic plots revolving around him and another teacher. He tried to tell this student it was inappropriate, but she persisted. Now, her parents are accusing him of discriminating against their autistic daughter after he reported the stories to the admin and their daughter was removed from his class.
I (30M) am an 8th grade middle school ELA teacher Recently I had a student who I'll call 'Becky'. Becky has autism and struggles to know what is socially appropriate to say and/or do, so I and many other teachers were more lax when she broke certain rules as she was not usually a repeat offender.