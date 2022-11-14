18 people share their family's favorite 'non traditional tradition' for the holidays.

Eating a similar menu of turkey, sugary starches, and canned vegetable casseroles for Thanksgiving and Christmas can be a bit of a drag, especially when the recipes haven't been updated in generations...

So, when a Reddit user shared their non-traditional Thanksgiving menu and asked others to reveal the holiday rules they've bravely broken, strangers of the internet delivered. Bye, green beans with crispy onions and marshmallow-topped sweet potatoes. It's time for Thanksgiving pizza, ok?

"My family got sick of turkey and stuffing for thanksgiving years ago. Now, Instead we buy fresh lobster and tenderloin steak and cook surf and turf. What's your family's non-traditional tradition?"

1.

Since I was a kid, there's always been an unwritten rule in my house that you're only allowed to eat Pop Tarts during Christmas time. When I would tell my friends that, they thought it was weird as hell, but it's stuck with me for a long time.

My parents would buy Pop Tarts about a week before Christmas, and then we'd get to eat them on Christmas morning and for a few weeks after that. Maybe it was just my parents' way of trying to get me to eat healthy... - sticky_shoe

2.