18 people share their family's favorite 'non traditional tradition' for the holidays.

So, when a Reddit user shared their non-traditional Thanksgiving menu and asked others to reveal the holiday rules they've bravely broken, strangers of the internet delivered. Bye, green beans with crispy onions and marshmallow-topped sweet potatoes. It's time for Thanksgiving pizza, ok?
Since I was a kid, there's always been an unwritten rule in my house that you're only allowed to eat Pop Tarts during Christmas time. When I would tell my friends that, they thought it was weird as hell, but it's stuck with me for a long time.
My parents would buy Pop Tarts about a week before Christmas, and then we'd get to eat them on Christmas morning and for a few weeks after that. Maybe it was just my parents' way of trying to get me to eat healthy... - sticky_shoe
My family does a different thanksgiving menu every year. One year its French, next Chinese, next Middle Eastern, etc. - grayfox14048