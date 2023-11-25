Man grabs Thanksgiving turkey and runs out the back with it. + Update a year later

When we go back to the kitchen after maybe half an hour, I went to check the turkey in the oven, and it was gone. Completely missing. I ask my husband if he did something with the turkey, and he was just as confused as I was. We looked all over the kitchen and house and couldn’t find it.

We go out to the living room and ask everyone if they know what happened to the turkey, and no one knows what we’re talking about. At this point I realize Chris isn’t around. I pull Mary to the side and ask where he is, because I don’t want to jump to conclusions and make accusations. She said he had to leave to go meet up with friends.