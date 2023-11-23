Woman refuses to go to Thanksgiving if SIL's dog isn't kept in separate room. AITA? UPDATED

Holding him while she is running around is not good enough. They are making us feel guilty and unreasonable, and guaranteeing that he can’t harm her while someone holds him, but the last time he lunged he was inches away from biting her face. AITAH?

GiraffeThoughts

These family members are massive AHs. Op - DO NOT GO. They are not taking the safety of your child seriously. The dog already tried to hurt your child.

They’re picking an animal over their grandchild. Please do not let them bully you into putting your child in harm’s way. You would never forgive yourself if your child was injured.